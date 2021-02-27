CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.31

CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.31 and traded as high as $3.49. CounterPath shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 74,600 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $22.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter. CounterPath had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 5.30%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CounterPath stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.07% of CounterPath worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH)

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite that enables consumers and business users to make VoIP audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and Bria Solo, which offers individual users to deploy their own softphones for use against SIP-based call sever.

