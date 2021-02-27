COVER Protocol (COVER) Trading Down 32.7% Over Last Week

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One COVER Protocol token can now be bought for about $895.72 or 0.01913367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, COVER Protocol has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. COVER Protocol has a total market capitalization of $53.47 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.95 or 0.00480528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00072740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00081678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00080915 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056293 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $227.30 or 0.00485531 BTC.

About COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,696 tokens. The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com . The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

