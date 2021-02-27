Cream Finance (CREAM) Trading Down 36.2% Over Last 7 Days

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 36.2% against the dollar. One Cream Finance token can now be bought for $125.46 or 0.00266425 BTC on exchanges. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $77.33 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.59 or 0.00483293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00074354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00081188 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00079980 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00056374 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.02 or 0.00488456 BTC.

Cream Finance Token Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Cream Finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars.

