CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.50.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $125.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.54 and its 200-day moving average is $125.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. On average, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 7,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $1,139,169.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,029.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total value of $26,425,248.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,335.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 427,703 shares of company stock worth $66,444,533. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

