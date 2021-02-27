Critical Review: Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) versus South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) and South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South32 has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Battle North Gold and South32, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battle North Gold 0 0 4 0 3.00 South32 2 1 6 0 2.44

Battle North Gold presently has a consensus price target of $3.51, indicating a potential upside of 170.19%. Given Battle North Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Battle North Gold is more favorable than South32.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Battle North Gold and South32’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A South32 $6.08 billion 1.68 -$65.00 million $0.20 53.50

Battle North Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than South32.

Profitability

This table compares Battle North Gold and South32’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62% South32 N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of South32 shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

South32 beats Battle North Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Battle North Gold

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products. South32 Limited has a strategic alliance agreement with AusQuest Limited to target gold-copper project. The company was formerly known as BHP Coal Holdings Pty Limited and changed its name to South32 Limited in March 2015. South32 Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

