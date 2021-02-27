Critical Review: Edison International (NYSE:EIX) & The Southern (NYSE:SO)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) and The Southern (NYSE:SO) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Edison International and The Southern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edison International 3.23% 10.57% 2.51% The Southern 15.80% 10.08% 2.69%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Edison International and The Southern, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edison International 0 4 8 0 2.67 The Southern 3 3 9 0 2.40

Edison International currently has a consensus target price of $67.83, suggesting a potential upside of 25.64%. The Southern has a consensus target price of $64.36, suggesting a potential upside of 13.46%. Given Edison International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Edison International is more favorable than The Southern.

Dividends

Edison International pays an annual dividend of $2.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. The Southern pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Edison International pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Southern pays out 82.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Edison International has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The Southern has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Edison International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Edison International has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Southern has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edison International and The Southern’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edison International $12.35 billion 1.66 $1.41 billion $4.70 11.49 The Southern $21.42 billion 2.80 $4.75 billion $3.11 18.24

The Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Edison International. Edison International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Southern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.6% of Edison International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of The Southern shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Edison International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of The Southern shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Edison International beats The Southern on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks. The company's transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 33 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system comprises approximately 53,000 line miles of overhead lines, 38,000 line miles of underground lines, and 800 substations located in California. It serves approximately 5 million customers. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in Rosemead, California.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations. It owns and/or operates 30 hydroelectric generating stations, 24 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 13 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 42 solar facilities, 10 wind facilities, and 1 biomass facility; and constructs, operates, and maintains 75,585 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 157 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company serves approximately 8 million electric and gas utility customers. It also provides products and services in the areas of energy efficiency, and utility infrastructure. In addition, the company offers digital wireless communications services with various communication options, including push to talk, cellular service, text messaging, wireless Internet access, and wireless data. The Southern Company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

