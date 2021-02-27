Critical Review: TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) & Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) and TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

This table compares Shift4 Payments and TuanChe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift4 Payments N/A N/A N/A TuanChe -58.68% -55.40% -40.06%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shift4 Payments and TuanChe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift4 Payments 1 4 7 0 2.50 TuanChe 0 0 1 0 3.00

Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus target price of $52.58, indicating a potential downside of 31.26%. TuanChe has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.88%. Given TuanChe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TuanChe is more favorable than Shift4 Payments.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shift4 Payments and TuanChe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift4 Payments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TuanChe $92.62 million 0.83 -$36.00 million N/A N/A

Shift4 Payments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TuanChe.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.4% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of TuanChe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats TuanChe on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc. provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse 5, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction. As of December 31, 2019, the company organized 1,055 auto shows in 233 cities across China. It also provides virtual dealership services by connecting automakers and franchised dealerships with secondary dealers by providing a suite of services traditionally undertaken by franchised dealerships without setting up permanent physical presence. In addition, the company offers business and technical support, and consulting services. TuanChe Limited has a strategic partnership with Beijing Easyhome Furnishing Chain Group Co., Ltd. to jointly establish an one-stop retail experience that combines home decoration products and automotive services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.