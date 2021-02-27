CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.92.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.89, for a total value of $5,772,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,092,948 shares of company stock valued at $213,911,393. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $216.00 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $251.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.19 and its 200-day moving average is $167.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of -449.99 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.