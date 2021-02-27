Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Lifted by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,652,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,273,206,000 after purchasing an additional 140,317 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,319,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,190,000 after purchasing an additional 158,687 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 58.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,065,000 after purchasing an additional 822,902 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,886,000 after purchasing an additional 168,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,066,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.30.

NYSE CCI opened at $155.75 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 97.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.48.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

