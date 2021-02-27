Crown Hits 1-Day Volume of $7,677.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, Crown has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $7,677.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,102.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $476.24 or 0.01033013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.68 or 0.00396245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00030252 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003318 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005291 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,648,647 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.