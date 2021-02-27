Crust (CRU) Trading 6.2% Higher This Week

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 27th. Crust has a total market capitalization of $22.45 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.82 or 0.00029603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crust has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 194.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crust Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,148 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

Buying and Selling Crust

