Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Up 23.4% This Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $366,635.05 and $409.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.