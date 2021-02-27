Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $309,067.00

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $309,067.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 39.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00055867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $342.21 or 0.00723094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00029212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00034791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00058992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00041331 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

CVA is a token. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,163,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

