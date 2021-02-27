CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Tops One Day Volume of $90,777.00

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market capitalization of $378,640.80 and approximately $90,777.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.57 or 0.00474140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00069045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00079184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00080839 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00053018 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.63 or 0.00458646 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange

