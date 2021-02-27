Cryptocean (CRON) Price Hits $0.74 on Exchanges

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001639 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $6.08 million and approximately $10,955.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00054832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.82 or 0.00693579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00027271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00032311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00058535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00039431 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

