CryptoFlow Price Tops $0.0228 on Major Exchanges (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $2,676.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 22.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.59 or 0.00487390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00071928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00079866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00081686 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00054721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.33 or 0.00495430 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.