CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,032 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in CubeSmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 279,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 14.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 44.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 8.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.82.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

