Curve DAO Token (CRV) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $127.04 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 32.3% against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $483.21 million and $127.04 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $2.08 or 0.00004410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00057209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.08 or 0.00733564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00029369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00035049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00059341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00042688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,441,020,457 coins and its circulating supply is 232,272,365 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

