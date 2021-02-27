Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.50 Million

Analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to report sales of $39.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.10 million. Cutera reported sales of $32.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $188.40 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $216.25 million, with estimates ranging from $210.70 million to $221.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cutera.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cutera from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cutera in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cutera by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cutera by 358.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Cutera by 24.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Cutera by 342.4% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.80 million, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.60. Cutera has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.