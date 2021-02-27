CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,305 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 421.4% during the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 71,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,585,000 after buying an additional 57,845 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 110,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,723 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF stock opened at $115.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.50. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.