CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. JMP Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.69.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,849.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,444 shares of company stock worth $17,629,599. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $216.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.86. The company has a market cap of $198.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.