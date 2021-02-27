CyberVein (CVT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.07 Million

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, CyberVein has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberVein token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges. CyberVein has a total market capitalization of $123.92 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberVein alerts:

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein (CVT) is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org

Buying and Selling CyberVein

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.