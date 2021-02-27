CyberVein Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, CyberVein has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. CyberVein has a total market capitalization of $120.37 million and $2.88 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberVein token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000034 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein is a token. It launched on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org

CyberVein Token Trading

