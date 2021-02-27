CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,784 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.14% of CyrusOne worth $12,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.63. The stock had a trading volume of 788,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -252.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.62. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CONE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

