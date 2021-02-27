Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 5,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $96,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $119,400.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $101,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $102,050.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $101,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $102,550.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $86,800.00.

Shares of CYTK opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,065,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

