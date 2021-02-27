DAEX (DAX) Price Hits $0.0095 on Exchanges

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $26,539.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DAEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00055242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.46 or 0.00692524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00027429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00032587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00058868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00039411 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAX is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars.

