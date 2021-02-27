DAEX Market Capitalization Achieves $3.44 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 27th. DAEX has a market cap of $3.44 million and $35,673.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAEX has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00054950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.80 or 0.00715400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00029142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00035182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00059992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00040625 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

