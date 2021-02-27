Dai (DAI) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $2.32 billion and approximately $349.94 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00054832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.82 or 0.00693579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00027271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00032311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00058535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00039431 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (DAI) is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,317,167,481 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,317,167,455 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Dai Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.