Daniel J. Dalton Sells 2,385 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $46,865.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,194.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.99. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $19.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 41,806 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 22,860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.