DAOBet Market Capitalization Reaches $1.40 Million (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 45.3% lower against the dollar. DAOBet has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $311.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,091.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.45 or 0.01047869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.76 or 0.00398715 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00030405 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003261 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000052 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.