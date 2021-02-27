DAOBet Price Reaches $0.0083 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. DAOBet has a market cap of $1.40 million and $311.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAOBet has traded 45.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,091.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.45 or 0.01047869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.76 or 0.00398715 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00030405 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003261 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000052 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

