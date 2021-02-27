DAPS Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $905,626.64 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $905,626.64 and approximately $15,046.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00057558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.30 or 0.00738606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00029169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00035550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00059438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00041881 BTC.

DAPS Coin Coin Profile

DAPS is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,255,822,600 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

