Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Daseke posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.10 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

DSKE traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.52. 212,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,651. Daseke has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $358.93 million, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 371.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Daseke in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

