Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%.

NASDAQ:DAIO traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,914. Data I/O has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13.

Get Data I/O alerts:

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.