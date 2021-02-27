Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%.
NASDAQ:DAIO traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,914. Data I/O has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13.
About Data I/O
