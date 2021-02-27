Databroker (DTX) Market Cap Tops $2.29 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, Databroker has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Databroker coin can now be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Databroker has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $2,609.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00056119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.88 or 0.00723023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00034785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00059413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00041506 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

