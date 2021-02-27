Datarius Credit (DTRC) Market Capitalization Hits $82,296.91

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. Datarius Credit has a total market cap of $82,296.91 and $41.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00056455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.14 or 0.00718370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00029146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00034909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00059353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00041566 BTC.

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

Datarius Credit is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

