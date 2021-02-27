Datum Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Datum has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $105,399.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Datum has traded up 22.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00056708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $324.71 or 0.00704340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00026709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00033884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00059176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00039924 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

