DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 49,913 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of DaVita by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of DaVita by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $102.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

