DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,166.50 ($93.63).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,450 ($97.33) target price on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DCC plc (DCC.L) from GBX 7,393 ($96.59) to GBX 7,569 ($98.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

LON:DCC opened at GBX 5,770 ($75.39) on Friday. DCC plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,463 ($45.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,760.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,792.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 19.86.

In other news, insider Cormac McCarthy purchased 800 shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,710 ($74.60) per share, for a total transaction of £45,680 ($59,681.21). Also, insider Mark Breuer purchased 500 shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,804 ($75.83) per share, for a total transaction of £29,020 ($37,914.82).

DCC plc (DCC.L) Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

