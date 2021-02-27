DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,792.23

DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,792.23 ($75.68) and traded as low as GBX 5,702 ($74.50). DCC plc (DCC.L) shares last traded at GBX 5,770 ($75.39), with a volume of 419,140 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) from GBX 7,393 ($96.59) to GBX 7,569 ($98.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,450 ($97.33) price target on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,126.22 ($93.10).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,760.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,792.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of £5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86.

In related news, insider Cormac McCarthy purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,710 ($74.60) per share, for a total transaction of £45,680 ($59,681.21). Also, insider Mark Breuer purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,804 ($75.83) per share, for a total transaction of £29,020 ($37,914.82).

DCC plc (DCC.L) Company Profile (LON:DCC)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

