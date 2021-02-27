DecentBet Market Capitalization Reaches $261,502.45 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $261,502.45 and $677.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 62.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00055826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.45 or 0.00691384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00027139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00033117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00059349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00039616 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DBET is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

