Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Price Reaches $0.0963 on Major Exchanges

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0963 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $29.14 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 26.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentralized Vulnerability Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00055973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.54 or 0.00717072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00029141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00034736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00059494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00041224 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.