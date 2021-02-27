Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK stock opened at $326.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $340.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.63.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $5,036,299.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,539,028.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total value of $147,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,884.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,870 shares of company stock worth $9,088,859 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

