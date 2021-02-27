DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $771.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000521 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015078 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,433,948 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

