DeFi Yield Protocol Price Hits $3.95 on Major Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be bought for $3.95 or 0.00008473 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.78 million and approximately $694,602.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.22 or 0.00487917 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00071278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00079486 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00081306 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00054631 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.43 or 0.00486216 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,732,860 tokens. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.