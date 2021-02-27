DeFiner (FIN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $318,848.00

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. In the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiner token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiner has a market cap of $1.36 million and $318,848.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.95 or 0.00480528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00072740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00081678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00080915 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056293 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $227.30 or 0.00485531 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner’s genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,661,953 tokens. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

DeFiner Token Trading

