Delphy Price Down 16.5% This Week (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $495,411.45 and $68,201.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00055707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.83 or 0.00690860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00026967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00033436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00059164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00039447 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

Delphy Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

