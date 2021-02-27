Delphy Tops One Day Trading Volume of $48,489.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Delphy token can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $474,176.73 and approximately $48,489.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00054992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $344.34 or 0.00723621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00029543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00035599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00059868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00041245 BTC.

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

