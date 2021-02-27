Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,782,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,095 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.28% of Delta Air Lines worth $71,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,373 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,248,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,513,000 after acquiring an additional 76,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,443,000 after acquiring an additional 834,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,202,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,507,000 after acquiring an additional 58,666 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,521,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,669,000 after acquiring an additional 513,443 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.09.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DAL opened at $47.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $50.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.38.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.