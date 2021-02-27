Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY remained flat at $$49.85 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 35,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $53.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average of $48.04.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.